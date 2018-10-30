Graveyard garbage: Illegal dumping a problem at Williams Cemetery

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Graves dating back to the late 1800s are nestled in the pines in the old cemetery on the west side of Williams. Each weekend it’s not unusual to see people tending their family plots, removing pine needles and other debris, and spending time at the peaceful mountainside cemetery.

Unfortunately, the tucked-away cemetery has also become a popular area for illegal garbage dumping which has begun to impact those who visit the area.

On Oct. 21, a family visiting Williams posted photos on Facebook of their family plot covered in household garbage. Coke cans, plastic cups and napkins were strewn across the plots and more refuse was seen overflowing from the city garbage cans.

According to the city of Williams Sanitation Department, this is not a one-time occurrence.

“The city of Williams has a serious problem with illegal dumping,” said Sanitation Department Supervisor James Macks.

According to Macks, the city’s sanitation department keeps 12 large cans at the cemetery for people to deposit pine needles, flower arrangements and other gravesite refuse. However, the cans have become a favorite location for illegal dumping.

Macks said the dumping isn’t just from locals.

“(It is from) people who live out of town, hunters from out of town and tourists as well,” Macks said.

Although signs are not posted on the cans, Macks said they are intended for cemetery use only.

“It’s designed for the waste up there, and the only waste up there should be pine needles,” Macks said. “Maybe some small tree limbs, pine cones…it’s basically for people cleaning off the graves.”

Macks said he has actually witnessed people drive up in their cars and unload bags of household garbage into the city cans.

“People are just getting around paying for garbage service, which is about $15 per month,” he said. “It happens way more than it should in a small town like this.”

Sanitation Department Director Jeff Pettit said workers are caught off-guard when people pile household garbage in the city cans. The cans are emptied three times per week at the cemetery.

The cans at the cemetery have no lids, but Pettit said the cans shouldn’t need lids if they are used for what they are intended for.

“Up there you can’t really (place lids on the containers) because they get filled with pine needles,” he said. “If used for that, there shouldn’t be a problem with ravens getting into them.”

Pettit said they found names on mail left in the garbage at the cemetery Oct. 21 and plan to follow-up to see if the violators can be cited.

“But it’s both tourists and locals,” Pettit said. “We know one is from Ash Fork and the other one is from here.”

Macks said the cemetery is not the only location where illegal dumping is occurring.

“The sanitation employees are constantly being called to places like the city parking lot, Sultana, Cataract Lake, etc. because of too much trash,” Macks said. “There is only so much sanitation employees can do without the help of the public.”

Macks said the public can help by confronting people who are unloading garbage and contacting either the sanitation department or the police department.

“Pictures work wonders, take pictures of them or their license plates,” he said.

Macks said the impact of illegal dumping affects the residents and business owners who have paid for the trash collection service too.

“When a container is dumped on Monday and someone illegally fills it up again and it needs to be dumped on Tuesday, who’s going to pay for that?” he said.

Macks said sanitation employees are trying to modify lids to keep trash from blowing out on windy days and keep birds from scattering the contents, however, the lids won’t close if trash is overflowing the containers.

“I think the only way to combat this problem is with strict enforcement of illegal dumping laws,” Macks said. “There is only so much the sanitation department can do without the help of the public. Sanitation employees have taken a lot of heat for overfilled containers and blowing trash, but it isn’t all their fault.”