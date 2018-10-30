Correction: Constable race will have two candidates on the ballot

In the Oct. 24 edition of the Williams-Grand Canyon News, the article "What's on the ballot?" stated that Dave Remender would be running in the constable race for the Nov. 6 election. The constable race will have two candidates on the ballot — Republican Rick Remender and Independent write-in Michael Diaz.
