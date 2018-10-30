Community calendar: week of Oct. 31

Donations sought for hedgehogs for children

Herbie the Hedgehog will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 9. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $20 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the hedgehogs to every child in attendance. Quinn, and Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 12 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677. Donations can be mailed to Virginia Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams, or dropped off at Bankers Real Estate.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue holds annual enchilada sale

SAVE-Meant to Rescue will hold its annual enchilada sale Nov. 12-19 at Old Trails-True Value and Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at National Bank of Arizona.

Anyone interested may also contact Marie Johnson at (480) 205-7915 to place an order. Deadline to place orders is Nov. 19. As usual, orders can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sultana Theatre. Enchiladas range in price from $10 to $15 per dozen, chicken available.

First Baptist Church Fall Festival Oct. 31

First Baptist Church is having a Fall Festival Oct 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. There will be food, games, puppets, candy and more. Everyone is invited. The church is located at 629 West Grant in Williams.

Amanda's Beauty Box scholarship fundraiser Nov. 15

Amanda's Beauty Box is hosting it's annual Girl's Night out Nov. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse, 642 E. Route 66 in Williams. The cost is $20 per person and benefits the Amanda's Beauty Box Williams High School scholarship.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Children's art class Nov. 10

Old Trails True Value and Williams Alliance for the Arts is having a free children's art class Nov. 10 from 1 - 2:30 p.m. at Old Trails True Value at 616 N. Airport Road in Williams.

First Baptist Fall Festival Oct. 31

First Baptist Church is having a Fall Festival Oct 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be food, games, Puppets, candy and more. Everyone is invited.

Addresses needed for ESA servicemen/women packages

Christmas is just around the corner and ESA is once again seeking addresses for the local servicemen and women. Packing boxes is planned for Nov. 26 and addresses will be needed Nov. 20. ESA members know that service perosnnel are transferred all the time, so please call eve if the adress has not changed.

To assure your service person is included contact Dorothy Miller at (928) 635-4330 or Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420.

Kiwanis Coat Drive has begun

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

Someone gets a nice warm coat, you get more closet space. Win-Win

Thursday dinners at the American Legion

The American legion host a weekly dinner for $5 every Thursday at 5 p.m. The home made dinner sell out, so it is recommended to get there early. The American Legion is located at 425 W. Grant in Williams.

Pickleball changes

Williams Pickleball Club is moving to a new location with new times. Play will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Rd. All are welcome.

American Legion Auxiliary hosts food, football and fun

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 invites members and guests to enjoy an evening of food, football and fun every Thursday at the American Legion Post, 425 W Grant Avenue in Williams. Each Thursday the post will serve food from 5-8 p.m. Suggested donations is $5, proceeds to benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burgers, dogs, hearty “homemade soups” and more. Football team jerseys encouraged, please come have fun with us.

Tickets for VFW Auxiliary gun raffle now available

The Williams VFW Post 12128 auxiliary is raffling off two handguns, two soft cases and a concealed-carry purse. One ticket takes all and only 500 tickets will be sold. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.