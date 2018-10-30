Coconino County voter registration reaches 83,239

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The total number of registered voters in Coconino County for the upcoming Nov. 6 election reached a record high of 83,239 registrants.

This surpasses the county’s previous record of 81,461 registered voters set at the Nov. 8, 2016 general election.

The political party breakdown of registered voters in the county is:

• Democrats 33,996 (40.84 percent);

• Republicans 21,123 (25.38 percent);

• No Party Affiliation 27,047 (32.49 percent);

• Libertarians 794 (0.95 percent); and

• Green Party 279 (0.34 percent).

The 82,239 total registered voters in the county include 1,933 federal only registrants. Federal only registrants are a result of Arizona’s bifurcated voter registration system. The Federal only registrants did not supply Arizona’s required proof of citizenship when they registered to vote. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that these registrants must be allowed to vote in Federal elections if they swear or affirm that they are U.S. citizens. The ballots for the Federal Only voters will only contain the offices U.S. Senatorand U.S. Representative.

“The increase in voter registration might mean we will set a new record for voter turnout for a mid-term election”, said Patty Hansen, Coconino County Recorder. “We have already issued over 51,500 early ballots so there is a great deal of interest in this election.”

Information provided by Coconino County Elections Office