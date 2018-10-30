Christmas tree tags for Kaibab National forest available Nov. 16

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will sell 1,800 over-the-counter and through-the-mail Christmas tree tags for each of its three ranger districts beginning Nov. 16 in order to allow members of the public to enjoy the popular holiday tradition of cutting one’s own tree.

The $15 permit will allow the holder to cut a tree of any species that is not more than 10 feet in height within a designated area on the Kaibab National Forest from Nov. 16 through Dec. 24.

Individuals who purchase tags will be provided with a map showing their designated cutting area along with additional tree cutting instructions. The locations and hours for purchasing the permits, and contact information for each ranger district are as follows:

North Kaibab Ranger District. The Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 1, for tag sales. The visitor center is located at the intersection of highways 89 and 67 in Jacob Lake and can be reached at (928) 643-7298.

Tusayan Ranger District. Tags may be purchased at 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Grand Canyon, Arizona 86023.

Williams Ranger District. Tags may be purchased at 742 S. Clover Rd., Williams, Arizona 86046.

Individuals desiring to purchase Christmas tree tags through the mail should contact the appropriate ranger district office for information on the required process. Turnaround time for arrival of tags through the mail is often 10 business days.

The Kaibab National Forest is also pleased to announce that all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid in a Park initiative. For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visit www.everykidinapark.gov. To be eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from the Kaibab National Forest, all fourth graders must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their fourth grade pass or paper voucher.