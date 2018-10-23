Williams High School senior spotlight: Maddie Jensen

Maddie Jensen is three sport athlete at Williams High School. She has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball for four four years as a Viking.

Maddie is a National Honor Society scholar and is a student aid for the physical education programs at the school.

After graduation, Maddie plans to attend either cosmetology school in Prescott or attend Grand Canyon University to study business.

She has enjoyed her law enforcement class, her history classes and all of her physical education classes at WHS. She said athletics has been her favorite thing at the school.

She said all of her coaches have meant a lot to her and kept her motivated through high school.

Maddie works at Brewed Awakenings in her spare time.