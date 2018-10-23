Williams health clinic asks voters to renew tax

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — North Country Health Care officials are asking voters to continue a tax that provides about $1 million annually toward operations at the Williams clinic.

The secondary property tax has been on the ballot since 1986 and must be renewed every five years. It is on the ballot again Nov. 6.

Although the Williams Hospital District recently received a $6 million grant from Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation to build a new health care center, the supplemental tax is necessary to continue to provide funds to operate the facility, according to Williams Hospital District Board President George Glen.

“These funds simply supplement the day to day operation of the health center,” Glen said.

The secondary property tax rate is $1.2132 per $1,000, which would come out to about $121 per year or $10 per month for a home valued at $100,000.

Glen said although insurance and state programs provide revenue for the facility, the tax generates an additional $1 million annually that is necessary for the operation of North Country Health Care’s Williams location.

The Williams Health Care Center has an annual salary budget of $1.8 million and employs 38 full and part time staff including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses, radiology technicians, physical therapists, medical assistants, front desk staff and facility maintenance staff.

“North Country bills on sliding scales, AHCCCS, commercial insurance and Medicare,” Glen said. “If they have a shortfall in a quarter, we write them a check for it.”

Glen said the supplemental tax is necessary to continue the health care people have come to expect in Williams.

“Many patient encounters result in people not paying anything,” Glen said. “We supplement the health care with these tax dollars.”

The Williams Hospital District has been operating in Williams since the 1950s, when the clinic was a hospital. The district maintains the health care facility, while a contract provider provides the medical care. North Country Health Care is the contracted provider that occupies the health clinic.

“The hospital district maintains the facility and equipment,” he said. “North Country provides all the medical care. They make all the medical decisions about who works there and what equipment is needed.”

North Country Health Care operates 14 clinics in northern Arizona, and Williams is the second busiest according to Glen.

The clinic in Williams reports over 16,500 patient visits annually.

North Country administration said if the secondary property tax does not pass, the services and programs provided to the Williams community would be scaled back significantly.

In the 1990s, the secondary property tax did not pass and as a result, the Williams clinic could only stay open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with no after-hours services, urgent care, weekend or holiday hours.