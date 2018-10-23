Williams 911: week of Oct. 24

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at local hotel;

• Officers responded to domestic on Newton, suspect fled area before arrival charges pending;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sixth Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Amtrack train at stop, officers removed intoxicated subject;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Torrey Pines;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Homestead Avenue, child playing with phone;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to stolen cell phone on Grand Canyon Boulevard, cell phone found;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to noise complaint at local hotel, subjects quiet downed;

• Officers took in found property at little league field;

• Officers responded to shoplift at Safeway, subjects left area were unidentified;

• Officers took report of hit and run accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to dog attack on First Street, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to attempted suicide on Seventh Street, transported by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton, none found;

• Officers assisted with traffic control for arch;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local hotel;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66 at entrance to Bearazona;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to several dog calls in city;

• Officers responded to shoplift at Safeway, male and female arrested for felony shoplift, male also was arrested for possession of narcotic drugs;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to fraud at local hotel, turned out to be civil matter

• Officers took private property accident on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to assist Lifeline on Golden Meadows and

• Officers issued 8 citations and gave out 26 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.