Report card: Williams schools receive letter grades

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After earning a solid B last year, Williams High School slipped a grade and received a C in the recently released Arizona State Board of Education 2018 letter grades for Arizona schools. Williams Elementary-Middle School received a B, the same grade it received last year.

Heritage Elementary School also received a B, after receiving a C last year. Ash Fork Elementary-Middle School received an A, after not receiving a grade last year.

Maine Consolidated School and Grand Canyon Elementary received Bs, the same as last year.

Ash Fork High School received a B this year after not receiving a grade last year. Grand Canyon High School moved from a C last year to an A this year.

How it's calculated

In grades K-8, 80 percent of the school letter grades were based on AZMerit scores, with 50 percent coming from growth on the test and 30 percent on proficiency.

At the high school level, 20 percent of the grade comes from growth and 30 percent from proficiency on the AZMerit. In addition, 20 percent is based on graduation rates, 20 percent on college and career readiness and 10 percent on English language proficiency and growth.

According to Williams Unified School District Superintendent Rick Honsinger, who is also the Williams High School principal, the graduation rate and college and career readiness categories impacted the high school letter grade this year.

Honsinger said the state board compared the graduation rates between 2016 and 2017 for the 2018 letter grade. He said the graduation rate in 2016 was 88 percent and the rate dropped to 78 percent in 2017.

“That gave us zero points for the graduation growth rate,” he said.

Honsinger said the 2018 graduation rate was 90 percent, but the test did not include that figure this year.

The College and Career Ready Indicators (CCRI) are worth 20 percent of the school’s letter grade and is self-reported. Schools look over each senior’s high school experience to determine how each student performed on various indicators. These include indicators such as earning a Grand Canyon or International Baccalaureate diploma, completing a CTE sequence and passing the Arizona Technical Skills assessment for that sequence, passing the AZ Merit Algebra 2 or ELA 2, completing the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA), passing a college level course, and meeting all 16 Arizona Board of Regents program of study requirements.

Williams does not match the 16 Arizona Board of Regents program of study requirements because they do not require two years of a foreign language to graduate.

“Do we make that requirement at WHS — that you have to have two years of a foreign language to graduate? he said. “I don’t know, are we just chasing points? Is it really good for kids, or are we just doing this to get points?”

Honsinger said many of the other categories did not correlate to the CTE courses and testing required of students at WHS.

Honsinger said one area the school can improve upon is Algebra 2.

“Our Algebra 2 passing rate has not been that good, especially last year,” he said. “We’ve improved on AZMerit in general, but not Algebra 2.”



Honsinger believes the AZMerit is a good measure for teaching effectiveness. He said the high school staff plans to brainstorm about improving graduation rates.

“I want the staff’s ideas about how we keep kids in school,” he said.

Changes ahead?

Honsinger said the C grade is not going to change the way the school does business.

When asked what he would do differently he said, “We are already doing it. We want to keep growing with our AzMerit, we want to keep doing better.”

Honsinger said the school plans to continue with their reteach program, which he said has made a big difference in student understanding. He said the school has already focused on how the reteach program can help its Algebra 2 classes.

“This year we found a way to reteach Algebra 2… and it involves me,” he said about being added to the teaching schedule. “This summer I said we have to do something about this.”

Honsinger said the school is also continuing to reshape the way the school utilizes Beyond Textbooks.

“The director is interested in us and our success,” he said. “I told him we hadn’t made the jumps I was hoping for and they said they would come up and see what we are doing.”

Next year

Honsinger said he believes the state board will be changing their school grading system next year. He said he thinks that grades will be given in the individual categories, not as just one letter grade as it is now.

“This is a little upsetting though, because next year I already know we have a great graduation rate and would get a B,” he said.