Pickelball picks up steam in Williams

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
Sue and Jack Hadley team up during a pickleball competition.
Photo by Loretta Yerian
Jon O’Dell positions himself on the court.
Jeana Stevenson celebrates a victory. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)
Williams Pickleball Club plays from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Rd. All are welcome to join the group.
