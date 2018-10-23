Pickelball picks up steam in Williams

Sue and Jack Hadley team up during a pickleball competition.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

Sue and Jack Hadley team up during a pickleball competition.

  • Originally Published: October 23, 2018 10:13 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Loretta Yerian

    Jon O’Dell positions himself on the court.

    photo

    Jeana Stevenson celebrates a victory. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

    Williams Pickleball Club plays from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Rd. All are welcome to join the group.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.