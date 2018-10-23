Pettit graduates Air Force basic training

Garret Jackson Pettit graduated basic training June 14 at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He is studying at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi to become a cyber transport specialist. Pettit and his wife, Cheyenne, will be stationed at Luke Air Force base in Phoenix, Arizona.
