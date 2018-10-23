Pettit graduates Air Force basic training

  • Originally Published: October 23, 2018 10:04 a.m.

    • Garret Jackson Pettit graduated basic training June 14 at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He is studying at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi to become a cyber transport specialist. Pettit and his wife, Cheyenne, will be stationed at Luke Air Force base in Phoenix, Arizona.

