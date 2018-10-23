Motivation: Williams students find incentive to study harder

Maya Caldwell and Principal Carissa Morrison help Williams Elementary-Middle School students celebrate positive behavior Oct. 17. The Positive Behavior Intervention program is a new incentive program at the school. The administration assembled with students to reinforce expectations throughout the year. The day’s focus was “on-task.” Students receive positive feedback through a ticket reward each time expectations are seen by staff; the more tickets in the bag, the more chances to win.
