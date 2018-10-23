Letter: Prop 417 will keep education affordable

I am writing to encourage people to vote for the Coconino Community College override, Proposition 417. It is not an increase in tax.

Community colleges provide a more affordable higher education. Education assists in upward mobility related to jobs and career opportunities. An affordable higher education for our next generation also assists in enhancing the socioeconomic depth of diversity and a breadth of opportunities for the community.

We want to see our pride — our children — succeed and hopefully exceed what we have done.

Education is the door to that future and Coconino Community College makes it more accessible.

Community colleges also provide a more affordable path toward career enhancement for those already on the job.

Please Vote ‘Yes’ for Proposition 417 supporting the Coconino Community College override.

Matt Ryan

Coconino County Supervisor