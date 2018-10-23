General Election: What’s on the ballot?

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Voters will be faced with a number of decisions in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

So what’s on the ballot?

Williams Justice of the Peace: Incumbent Republican Rob Krombeen is facing Independent Annie Shumway for the position.

Williams Constable: Write-in candidate Mike Diaz is facing Republican Dave Remender.

Williams Health District Supplemental Tax: Voters will decided whether to continue the $1.2132 tax rate per $1,000 assessed value that generates $1 million annually for the Williams Health Clinic. The tax has been on the ballot since 1986 and must be renewed every five years.

Governor: Incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, seeks a second term and will be facing Democratic challenger David Garcia, an associate professor at Arizona State University and an education research analyst.

U.S. Senate: Martha McSally, a Republican, and Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, have garnered significant attention as they compete for the coveted Senate seat recently vacated by Jeff Flake. McSally is a two-term congresswoman from Tucson, and Sinema is a three-term congresswoman from Phoenix.

U.S. House District 1: Incumbent Tom O’Halleran, a Democrat, is running against businesswoman and retired Air Force Pilot, Wendy Rogers, a Republican.

Attorney General: Republican incumbent Mark Brnovich is facing Democratic challenger January Contreras, who has worked as a state and county prosecutor and as a policy advisor to former Governor Janet Napolitano. The state attorney general has the tools to challenge or accept edicts from the White House.

Secretary of State: Republican Steve Gaynor faces Democrat Katie Hobbs. Gaynor is a businessman and first-time candidate. Hobbs is the minority leader in the Arizona Senate and a former social worker. The secretary of state serves as the chief elections officer and acts as the acting governor when the governor is absent from the state.

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Republican Frank Riggs and Democrat Kathy Hoffman are battling to lead the Arizona Department of Education which oversees billions of dollars for Arizona school districts. Riggs is a former politician from California, an Army veteran, former law enforcement officer and charter school executive. Hoffman taught in public schools for six years and participated in the #RedforEd walkout.

Treasurer: Republican Kimberly Yee is the majority leader in the state Senate. Yee is vying with Democrat Mark Manoil, a Phoenix lawyer to manage the state’s finances.

Arizona Senate District 6: Democrat Wade Carlisle, a railroad conductor, is running against Incumbent Republican Syliva Allen for the seat.

Arizona House District 6: Voters will select two candidates from Republicans Walt Blackman and incumbent Bob Thorpe, and Democrats Felicia French, and Bobby Tyler

Mine Inspector: Incumbent Republican Joe Hart is running against Democrat Bill Pierce.

Arizona Corporation Commission: Voters will select two commissioners from Republics Rodney Glassman, and Justin Olson, and Democrats Sandra Kennedy and Kiana Maria Sears. Commissioners oversee utility services and set rates and policies, and regulate incorporation of businesses and railroad/pipeline safety.

Prop. 125: The measure asks voters to make changes to the benefit increases paid to retirees in the Correction Officer Retirement Plan and Elected Officials Retirement Plan. If passed, the results will be a reduction of $275 million in savings to taxpayers. There is bipartisan support for the overhaul in Arizona and members of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Board supports it. However, some union members oppose it, calling it an unfair reduction in benefits.

Prop. 126: Voting yes would prohibit the state from enacting any new taxes on services. It is supported by real-estate professionals, retail business associations and the Citizens for Fair Tax Policy. Organizations such as the Grand Canyon Institute and Arizona chapter of American’s for Prosperity oppose the measure saying it would limit the state’s flexibility in future taxing.

Prop. 127: Voting yes would require electric companies to get 50 percent of their power from renewable sources such as solar and wind by 2030. Currently, utilities are required to obtain 8 percent of their electricity from renewable sources. Groups such as Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona and Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship support the measure. Arizonans for Affordable Energy, Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association and several chambers of commerce oppose the measure citing the potential rise in cost for electricity.

Prop. 305: Asks voters whether they want to keep or repeal the 2017 expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Account program, otherwise known as the school voucher program. The program uses state money to pay tuition, textbooks and services for private and parochial schools for a select population of students. Of the 5,000 who receive vouchers, most are students with disabilities. Others include foster-care children, those on reservations, those at failing public schools and those with a parent of active duty. A yes vote keeps the expansion; a no vote overturns it.

Prop. 306: This measure would prohibit candidates who finance their political campaigns with public funding from paying money to a political party or private organization that attempts to influence elections. Supporters say no public, government or taxpayer money should go to a registered political party. This includes the group Stop Taxpayer Money for Political Parties and Americans for Prosperity. Opponents say the measure will weaken Arizona’s Clean Elections Commission that is publicly financed for candidates that choose not to be funded by special interests or lobbyists. Opponents include the Sierra Club, the League of Women Voters and Chispa Arizona.