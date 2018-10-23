Editorial: Calling all Veterans!

Veterans Day is almost here and Williams is full of things to do to honor our Veterans. One tradition that we have here at Williams-Grand Canyon News is producing a Veterans Tab. The tab is a special insert that is placed inside each newspaper the week of Veterans Day. It features photographs and information about our local veterans.

This year we are working to update the tab and are asking that any veteran who has been featured in the tab make sure their information is correct. Any corrections should be sent to lyerian@williamsnews.com or call (928) 635-4426 ext. 3609.

If you are uncertain if you are in the tab or would like to be included or have a family member you would like included, please stop by the office at 118 S. 3rd Street in Williams with information and a photograph or email a photo and information to lyerian@williamsnews.com.

All information is needed by Nov. 8.