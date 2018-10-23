Don Dent recognized for 24 years

Williams councilman Don Dent receives a plaque from mayor John Moore recognizing his 24 years of contribution to the city. (Submitted photo)

Williams councilman Don Dent receives a plaque from mayor John Moore recognizing his 24 years of contribution to the city. (Submitted photo)

  • Originally Published: October 23, 2018 2:57 p.m.

    • Williams Councilman Don Dent was recognized for 24 years of service to the city during the Oct. 11 council meeting.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.