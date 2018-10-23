Community calendar: week of Oct. 24

Amanda's Beauty Box scholarship fundraiser Nov. 15

Amanda's Beauty Box is hosting it's annual Girl's Night out Nov. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse, 642 E. Route 66 in Williams. The cost is $20 per person and benefits the Amanda's Beauty Box Williams High School scholarship.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Caregiver Education Series continues Oct. 31 in Williams

The Northern Arizona Council of Governments Family Caregiver Support Program continues its Caregiver Education Series Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 in Williams.

The series on Oct. 24 is titled 'Decision Making for Caregivers and Care Receivers: Don't wait until the crisis happens, plan ahead and establish wishes.'

The Oct. 31 series is titled 'Resources for End of Life Care: caregiver grief and guilt at the end-of-life care. Considering Hospice? How to identify and access supports and services for comfort and pain.'

The series is held at Williams Senior Center, 850 W. Grant Ave., Williams from 1:30 -3:30 p.m. Anyone interested can register with Lita Nelson by emailing her at Lnelson@nacog.org or by calling toll free to 1-877-521-3500.

Children's art class Nov. 10

Old Trails True Value and Williams Alliance for the Arts is having a free children's art class Nov. 10 from 1 - 2:30 p.m. at Old Trails True Value at 616 N. Airport Road in Williams.

Williams Methodist Church Rummage Sale Oct. 27

The Williams Methodist Church will host a rummage sale Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many small appliances, furniture, baking items, kitchen items and more will be available.

Addresses needed for ESA servicemen/women packages

Christmas is just around the corner and ESA is once again seeking addresses for the local servicemen and women. Packing boxes is planned for Nov. 26 and addresses will be needed Nov. 20. ESA members know that service perosnnel are transferred all the time, so please call eve if the adress has not changed.

To assure your service person is included contact Dorothy Miller at (928) 635-4330 or Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420.

High Country Stand Down outreach Oct. 31

The High Country Stand Down will conduct a cold weather surplus gear and clothing distribution for homeless and at-risk veterans. It is provided by local VFW and American Legion posts and the Veterans Administation Department. Distribution takes place Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at American Legion Cordova Post 13, 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 380-6027.

Kiwanis Coat Drive has begun

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

Someone gets a nice warm coat, you get more closet space. Win-Win

Thursday dinners at the American Legion

The American legion host a weekly dinner for $5 every Thursday at 5 p.m. The home made dinner sell out, so it is recommended to get there early. The American Legion is located at 425 W. Grant in Williams.

Pickleball changes

Williams Pickleball Club is moving to a new location with new times. Play will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Rd. All are welcome.

BINGO Oct. 25

Williams VFW Post 12128 will host BINGO the second and fourth Thursdays of the month beginning at 4:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Luthern Church. Players must be 18 or older. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.