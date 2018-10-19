Double-fatality under investigation at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - National Park Service (NPS) Rangers and special agents with the National P

ark Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are investigating a double-fatality that occurred at Grand Canyon National Park on, or around, Sept. 18.

Jessica Bartz, 22, and Garret Bonkowski, 25, are believed to have entered the park Sept. 18. Bartz and Bonkowski, both from Peoria, Arizona, were found below Trailview 2 Overlook, along West Rim Drive on the South Rim earlier this month. Their vehicle was located in a nearby parking area.

Investigators are seeking information that will help determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. If you may have seen Bartz and Bonkowski in the park on or around Sept. 18, or if you have information that could help investigators, please call or text 888-653-0009. Tips can also be submitted online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

Tips can be made anonymously:

Call or text the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009;

online at www.nps.gov/ISB and click "Submit a Tip";

email nps_isb@nps.gov or

by message on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS

Information provided by NPS