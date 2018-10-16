Williams celebrates Community Safety Day

Captain Ryan Kopicky demonstrates firefighter safety equipment during Community Safety Day at Williams Fire Department Oct. 13. (Williams Fire Department)

  • Originally Published: October 16, 2018 12:41 p.m.

    • Williams Fire Department invited the community to participate in Community Safety Day at the Williams Fire Department Oct. 13.

    WFD Engine 1 is enjoyed by local children during Community Safety Day Oct. 13. (Williams Fire Department)

