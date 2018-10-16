Williams 911: week of October 17

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to campfire behind Santa Fe Dam, subject camping and removed;

• Officers responded to subject wearing mask near Love’s Travel Stop, subject messing around with Halloween stuff;

• Officers responded to juvenile issue on First Street;

• Officers took report of private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, elderly male with medical problems, handled on scene;

• Officers dealt with run a way juvenile that was eventually picked up by DCS;

• Officers responded to domestic at Santa Fe Dam, male arrested for assault;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers removed camper near Santa Fe Dam on Fourth Street;

• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;

• Officers responded to Mountain Lion sighting on Pine and Sherman, lion went back in forest;

• Officers responded to semi parking in no parking zones next to Love’s Travel Stop, semi’s moved;

• Officers responded to fireworks on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to trespass on Eleventh Street, subject removed;

• Officers responded to trespass at Rag Time Ranch, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers conducted knock and talk for possible marijuana growth on Edison Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Eleventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers dealt with civil matter on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Cedar, civil matter landlord/tenant;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton, verbal only;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers responded to medical alarm on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Eleventh Street, transported to hospital by Lifeline;

• Officers stopped stolen vehicle out of California, three subject taken into custody for theft of vehicle;

• Officers responded to shots fire near golf course;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended;

• Officers arrested three subjects for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of dangerous drugs for sale after traffic stop;

• Officers took report of violation of court order on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took report of theft of services at local RV park and

Officers issued seven citations and 25 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.