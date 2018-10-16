Rotary's Western Auction scholarship fundraiser set for Oct. 27

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Rotary Club’s largest fundraising event of the year returns Oct. 27.

The 19th annual Western Auction raises money for Williams High School and Ash Fork High School scholarships and other youth activities. The event is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Restaurant, 642 East Route 66. Besides the auction, the event includes an evening of food and entertainment along with a costume contest.

Items to be auctioned include fine art pieces, quality wooden furniture, 10 bales of hay, firearms, kayaks, a wood pellet grill smoker, exercise equipment, carved wooden statues, gift certificates, gift baskets and more.

The auction is the main fundraiser for the scholarship program and youth activities in Williams. Funding amount is determined by community support. Some of the programs Rotary sponsors include the Williams Little League and the Williams High School mountain bike team. The group also supports the Williams Elementary School Kindercamp and partners with the Kiwanis Club for the annual Community Holiday Dinner.

“Most, almost all (proceeds) go to scholarships for continuing education. It doesn’t have to be college or university – continuing education for high school graduates and Ash Fork High School graduates,” said Kris Williams, secretary of William Rotary.

This year Rotary members are encouraging attendees to wear costumes and are offering several prizes for unique costumes.

“Wear a costume if you dare,” Williams said. “We will be giving out prizes."

The Western Auction usually raises between $10,000 and $20,000 each year depending on donations.

“We hope to raise at least $10,000 to $12,000 or more. We would be happy to do $20,000,” Williams said.

The Western Auction will include a live auction, silent auction, games of chance, bucket raffles and a 50-50 raffle.

Tickets for dinner cost $50. Tables for eight people are available for $350 and tables for four cost $175. A full service bar will be available.

“It is going to be the most fun ever this year and is at a new ample location,” Williams said. “We encourage people to come who want to spend with purpose.”

The Rotary Club is still accepting donations for auction items and sponsors for the event. Those interested in donating or have questions about the auction may contact Rotary president Allan Duncan at (928) 699-3450.