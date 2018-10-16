October Students of the Month at Williams Elementary-Middle School

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The following Williams Elementary Middle School students have been named Students of the Month for October:

Jahvel Mills is the kindergarten student of the month. Jahvel is a wonderful student to have in class — he comes to school ready to learn and always tries his best on his work. He is not distracted by others but is respectful and a great listener. He never gets his name on the board and is a good friend to everyone. Keep on soaring Jahvel and you will go far.

Harper Booth is the first grade student of the month. Harper is new to WEMS. She is a student who always tries her best and is eager to complete tasks correctly. She has a polite personality and is always willing to speak out and share her ideas or experiences in a group discussion. Harper is kind and respectful to other students and adults. She is never afraid to ask questions, take a challenge and always puts her best foot forward. Keep shining Harper.

Matteo Hernandez is the second grade student of the month. Matteo comes to school every day ready to learn with a wonderful smile on his face. He is helpful and friendly to all his peers. He is always supportive and on task. He is a falcon that soars daily. Matteo is very good at math and will always have the correct answer called on.

Harmony Shaw is the third grade student of the month. Harmony is an example of a hard working student that does everything asked of her. She shows that she cares about her work because she always turns in quality work. She is also a great friend to all her peers in the class.

Student of the month for fourth grade Kenzie Orozco. Kenzie is everything you can ask for in a student. Always ready and prepared for the day. She works hard at everything she does and will give you a 100%. You can always expect her hand to be up if you ask a question. She will always help students who are around her. Even if she does not know the task, she will still try her best to figure it out. She is one of those students you always look forward to seeing and teaching every day. Kenzie is a great role model for her whole class.

Jack Dent is fifth grade student of the month. He has incredible work ethic and is a kind young man. He treats everyone respectfully and is a team player in the classroom, on the field, and in life.