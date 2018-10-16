Northern Arizona country gets rain, snow

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Snowplows were clearing highways in high country in northern and eastern Arizona Oct. 16 as a winter weather advisory remained in effect through noon for elevations over 6,500 feet (1,981 meters).

The National Weather Service said drivers should plan on slippery road conditions due to rain and snow expected to continue through the day.

The weather service predicted general snow accumulations of 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) to 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) in east Flagstaff and 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) in Forest Lakes.

According to the weather service, some areas could have as much as 8 inches of snow.