Howly Growly Owly: Bearizona’s Fall Festival is here

WILLIAMS, Ariz.— Are you looking for something fun to do this month? Then look no further than Howly Growly Owly, Bearizona’s Fall Festival.

Hop on the Howl-O-Ween Express, a windowless bus that takes visitors through the drive-thru animal exhibits where patrons can howl with the wolves and watch the bison interact with a special Howl-O-Ween enrichment treat.

Make your way through the Growly Bear Cave, located within the Fort Bearizona walk-thru area where guests can check out an array of jack-o-lanterns that adorn the inside of the Kindergarten Bear Cave. Visit Scareizona at Bearizona Haunted House, rated PG-13, those who dare can walk through a super scary Haunted House. Guests should also plan to catch an Owly Raptor Show and visit the Pumpkin Maze.

Howly Growly Owly is open every day in October. Scarizona is only open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

“(Scarizona) is like going into a normal haunted house,” said Kari St. Clair, a spokesman for Bearizona. “So you’ll have people hiding in corners and they jump out and scare you and you scream. So that’s what is a little PG-13.”

There are also several areas of the park are decorated in different themes so visitors can take photos with their families.

There is no additional fee for Howly Growly Owly. This is the fourth year Bearizona has put on the festival.

“Fall is a great time to visit Bearizona Wildlife Park; the animals are active in the cooler weather and are sporting lustrous fur coats in preparation for winter,” the park said in a release.

More information is available from Bearizona at (928) 635-2289 or www.bearizona.com.