Homeschoolers receive discount to visit Bearizona Nov. 1

Photo by Wendy Howell.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Bearizona Wildlife Park is offering discounted admission for its annual Homeschool Day Nov. 1 to homeschooled children and one accompanying adult.
“This gets them discounted admission into the park,” said Bearizona spokesperson Kari St. Clair. “Typically with unified school districts we always offer a discounted rate for field trips. Homeschoolers kind of get left out of that so we always offer a special day, once a year for them.”
St. Clair said students plus one parent will receive a discounted admission of $5.50. All other adults and non-home schooled students will be charged regular admission rates.
“All other family members do have to pay a normal price,” St. Clair said.
Once in the park, students and parents have full access to shows and bus tours. St. Clair said the annual event typically has a fairly high turn-out and is fun for the children and adults.
Teachers/parents will need to bring a copy of their affidavit, homeschool ID card or AFHE card for the children to show they are homeschooled.
More information is available from Bearizona at (928) 635-2289.
