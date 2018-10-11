Area residents invited to screen new short documentary film, TEACHING IN ARIZONA

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On Oct. 17, LAUNCH Flagstaff, along with Expect More Arizona and Tucson Values Teachers, will present a public screening of the new documentary short film, TEACHING IN ARIZONA.

The film explores challenges faced by teachers, along with opportunities for improving the profession and supporting educators. Created by Tucson Values Teachers, TEACHING IN ARIZONA brings to life the issue of teacher recruitment and retention by telling the personal stories of three teachers in public schools in Arizona.

After the film, a panel discussion will explore the state of teaching in Arizona and ways that the Flagstaff community is working to boost teaching and learning. Panelists will include:

Patti Pastor, M.Ed, Flagstaff High School, Culinary & CTE Department Head

Joe Gutierrez, Principal, Killip Elementary School

Mike Thomas, Vice President of Operations, Kinney Construction Services

Lisa Molomot, TEACHING IN ARIZONA filmmaker

Tia Lei Tsosie-Begay, 4th Grade Teacher, Los Ninos Elementary (featured in the film)

Moderated by: Steve Peru, President, United Way of Northern Arizona

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required, due to limited space. Reserve your seat today at http://bit.ly/TeachFlagstaff. More information about the film is available at TeachinginArizonaFilm.org.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 5 p.m. WHERE: Flagstaff Medical Center, McGee Auditorium 1200 N. Beaver Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001 WHY: Arizona is facing a significant teacher shortage, with more than 2,000 unfilled positions this past academic year alone. There are a number of reasons why teachers leave the classroom including pay, working conditions, and a perceived lack of respect and public support. Now is the time to bring Arizonans together to advance a shared vision for education that includes supporting our teachers and schools. WHO: Expanding access to a world-class education for every child is the mission of LAUNCH Flagstaff, with five key focal points: kindergarten readiness, third grade reading proficiency, eighth grade math proficiency, high school graduation rates, and enrollment in post-secondary education and training. The group uses a collective impact framework: individuals and organizations working together to accomplish great things. Learn more at launchflagstaff.org.

About Expect More Arizona

Expect more Arizona is a statewide nonprofit, nonpartisan education advocacy organization working to ensure every child receives an excellent education every step of the way. For more information visit ExpectMoreArizona.org.

About Tucson Values Teachers (TVT)

TVT is a business-education partnership that is dedicated to raising the economic standing and respect levels for teachers across Southern Arizona. TVT’s mission is to attract and retain the highest quality teachers through programs that invest, respect and reward all teachers. The organization recognizes that the economic health of the region is directly tied to teacher quality and is committed to creating an education-first community. For more information, visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org.