Williams High School senior spotlight: Mario Martinez

Mario Martinez is a two-sport senior at Williams High School. He has played four years of baseball and two years of football. He plays left guard and defensive tackle.

He hopes to either go to community college or find a well-paying job. He hopes to stay near his family.

Winning the state championship in football last year was the highlight of high school. He also has enjoyed going bowling or to the movies with friends.

Mrs. Gutshall, Mr. Echeverria, Mr. Hatcher and Mr. Brownlee have made an impact on him in high school. He said they motivate him and encourage him. His favorite class is law enforcement.

If he could take anyone on a road trip with him it would be Corey, Ceasar, Zain, Kolby, Chance and Alex. He would also take Coach Ward and Brownlee too.