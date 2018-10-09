Williams 911: week of October 3 and October 10

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took report of an assault at Rec Center;

• Officers took report of hit and run at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to fire on Tenth Street, burning tree limbs;

• Officers took theft report on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Tenth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fulton, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took threats report on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to report of DUI driver on Grand Canyon Boulevard, vehicle found unoccupied and female driver found and give a ride home to prevent DUI;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, two female cited a released for assault;

• Officers responded to trespass on Second Street, report taken;

• Officers took threats report on Rodgers;

• Officers responded to possible suicidal subject at local hotel, subject contacted and denied suicidal thoughts;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers assisted DPS in locating subjects involved in domestic on I-40;

• Officers assisted Game and Fish with injured deer on Cataract;

• Officers took report of harassment on Rodeo;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Morse;

• Officers conducted welfare check on First Street;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on First Street at request of parent;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Burning Tree, report taken;

• Officers took report of theft on Route 66;

• Officers responded to verbal domestic on 64 at I-40 off ramp, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers dealt with parking issue on Third Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to verbal disturbance on Route 66, subjects separated;

• Officers responded to fight on Highland Meadows, male cited for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at KOA;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Department of Child Services at school, turned over to SRO;

• Officers investigated non injury accident deer vs. vehicle on Route 66 at Rodeo Road;

• Officers took theft report on Ninth Street, victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution, half items recovered;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Sherman;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• SRO prevented fight between juveniles and dealt with student missing too much school;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;

• Officers dealt with weather and snow issues on roadway;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for theft on Airport and Rodeo Road;

• Officers arrested a male for violation of restricted driver’s license on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to armed robbery at Saya’s gas station, under investigation;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with theft report on Copper Ranch Road;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to shots fired near KOA, not found;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers conducted welfare check on First Street;

• Officers dealt with illegal camping in city South of Santa Fe Dam and

Officers issued 14 citations and gave out 41 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.