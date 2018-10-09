Vikings make it 3-in-a-row with Joseph City win

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikes made it three-in-a-row with their 3-0 win with Joseph City Oct. 4.

The win moves the Vikings to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in region play.

After the Vikings 3-1 loss to Mogollon Sept. 21, the girls beat Grand Canyon (3-0), Camp Verde (3-2) and Ash Fork (3-0).

The Vikings playedOct. 9 at Mayer High School and return to Williams to face Flagstaff-BASIS Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.