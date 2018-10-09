Vikings make it 3-in-a-row with Joseph City win

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikes made it three-in-a-row with their 3-0 win with Joseph City Oct. 4.
The win moves the Vikings to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in region play.
After the Vikings 3-1 loss to Mogollon Sept. 21, the girls beat Grand Canyon (3-0), Camp Verde (3-2) and Ash Fork (3-0).
The Vikings playedOct. 9 at Mayer High School and return to Williams to face Flagstaff-BASIS Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.