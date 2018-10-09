Vikings cruise past El Capitan 70-12 Oct. 5

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings rolled past the El Capitan Eagles Oct. 5 in Colorado City, moving to 7-0 in the 1A Conference and 5-0 in the region.

Dorian Ayala carried the ball 10 times for 130 yards and caught one reception for 48 yards. Mario Vazquez carried the ball eight times for 105 yards. Kolby Payne carried the ball nine times for 33 yards and had four passes for 131 yards.

Cody Jensen had four solo tackles and 10 assists to lead the defense. Nick Guiterrez had four solo tackles, Angel Ayala had three solo tackles and two assists, Luis Lara-Arredondo had three solo tackles and one assist. Mike Kessler and Vazquez each had six assists.

Lara-Arrendondo and Dorian Ayala each had two sacks. Angel Ayala and Vazquez each had one interception.

Blake Smith kicked 10 times for 400 yards, averaging 36.4 yards per kick.

Xavier Boggs had one kickoff return for 13 yards. Zain Grantham had one punt return for 15 yards.

The Vikings next face the Hayden Lobos at home Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.