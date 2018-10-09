Obituary: Elnora Jones-Simmons

Elnora Jones-Simmons (December 29, 1928- September 5,2018) was a devoted sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-great grandmother, friend and devout Christian, passed away peacefully September 5, 2018, in Portland, Oregon.



Although a longtime resident of Williams, Arizona, she relocated to Oregon in 2001, due to issues associated from a massive stroke.

Elnora was born in Jackson, Mississippi to Elijah and Nancy B Jones, and is preceded in death by six siblings, husband Leroy, son Patrick and great-great granddaughter Alysse. She is survived by four children Lee Simmons, Marjorie Ashcom, Marilyn Ramble and Walter Simmons, seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews across the country.

A memorial service will be held November 3rd, 2018 in the auditorium of Williams High at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to your favorite religious organizations or charity on her behalf.