This month in history: Williams-Grand Canyon News

October 18, 1918

Spanish influenza strikes Williams

On account of the numerous cases of Spanish influenza, many of the business places are closed. The Sultana Theatre closed Monday. Pool rooms are closed, except for small purchases. The public school is closed also, and the teachers and children are home on enforced vacation for at least this week, perhaps longer.

The Flagstaff Normal School is under quarantine, and the entire town of Winslow is under quarantine, as 700 cases have been reported with 23 deaths.

October 6, 1938

Shoots tires, stops car thief

Williams Police Department was notified by officers in Holbrook of a stolen vehicle headed their way.

Deputy Sheriff Marvin James and Williams officer Roy Barnes went to the underpass on the eastern outskirts of Williams and found an Oklahoma youth, James Pierce, accelerating towards them. As the machine passed the officers, Barnes leveled down on a rear tire with a sawed-off shotgun and pulled the trigger. The charge sent the car into a series of loops, but Pierce emerged uninjured and was turned over to Holbrook officers.

October 17, 1968

Mock school bus rescue at Santa Fe Dam

The Civil Defense and Rescue unit hosted a mock rescue on the south side of Santa Fe dam. The victims included 30 high school drama students. Principal Keith Bannister said the whole class wanted to be in on the fun. Many city employees took part, along with county, forest employees and the hospital auxiliary.

A sample of radioactive material was placed on one victim and it was the job of Jimmy Kennedy to locate it.

October 17, 1988

Trans Am donated to WHS auto shop

A 1986 Trans Am was donated to the Williams High School auto shop by General Motors. Instructor Mike Roberts organized the donation.

October 14, 1998

Pizza Hut breaks ground in Williams

Pizza Hut of Arizona broke ground on the franchise's 39th company-owned restaurant this week in Williams.

City manager Dennis Dalbeck said executives from Pizza Hut had been talking about bringing the establishment to the community for years.

The franchise was planning to build a 3,600 square foot building adjacent to Jack-in-the-Box and the Holiday Inn on Grand Canyon Boulevard.

