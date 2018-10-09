Donations sought for hedgehogs for children

Herbie the Hedgehog will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 9.
Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $20 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute the Hedgehogs to every child in attendance. Quinn, an Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 12 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677. Donations can also be mailed to Quinn at 106 S. 9th St., Williams, or dropped off at Banker's Real Estate.
Comments
