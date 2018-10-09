Coconino County warns of phone scams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is alerting residents to reports of fraudulent phone calls in which the caller claims to be a Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy calling about an outstanding warrant. The caller then tells the resident they need to pay to take care of the outstanding warrant.

CCSO advises this is a scam and to not give out personal or financial information out to the caller and to contact their local law enforcement office.

CCSO said phone scams are happening every day and released the following information so residents can stay more informed:

Scammers often pose as real people affiliated with financial institutes, police officers, court officers, utility companies, credit card company, IRS, computer company, voter registration agency, a distant relative in need of help.

Do not give out your date of birth, social security number or financial information unless you are sure you are speaking with a legitimate agent.

Scammers also use feel good scams and pose as a volunteer asking for donations for a charity, as a company offering you a prize, as a lawyer trying to contact you over an inheritance, as an agency offering to help you fix your credit.

Scammers often spoof phone numbers to show up on caller ID to look like they are legitimate agency or local numbers

Scammers often ask for payment through Green Dot, gift cards, smart cards.

Be very careful not to give out your personal information – even guard your phone number.

Be wary of calling back the number listed on caller ID (or replying to a text message) unless you can verify it’s legitimate.

Use government pages in the phone book or the agency’s official website to get the official phone number to call back.

DO NOT SEND a check, cash, money wire, or give out your account information to anyone insisting immediate payment with which you did not initiate the contact.

Report scams to your local law enforcement agency.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office