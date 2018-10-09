Coconino County seeks input on Parks and Recreation Master Plan

Thank you so much for your participation in the Coconino County Parks & Recreation Master Plan process.

We want to thank you for your help and support of this process — it could not have been done without you. It has been an incredibly rewarding experience to meet and hear from the wonderful people of this county, including yourself.

To date we’ve conducted nine presentations for community groups, held 24 public and stakeholder meetings, participated in three open houses, and received 47 online questionnaires. Through these efforts, we've connected with approximately 640 individuals.

Through the month of October, we will continue to collect input through a few additional meetings, tabling and outreach opportunities, and through the online questionnaire. The statistically valid survey will go out in early 2019 with a Master Plan draft ready for your review in mid-spring.

Please help us continue to get the word out about the Master Plan and direct people to fill out the online questionnaire at: http://coconino.az.gov/FormCenter/Parks-and-Recreation-14/Master-Plan-Community-Meeting-Questions-176

Thank you again for your participation, feedback and insight. The input you provided will shape the county’s parks and recreation Master Plan and lead to a more comprehensive parks, recreation, trail, and open space system for county residents.