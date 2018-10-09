Christmas Parade applications available now

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Christmas Tree Committee is proud to announce that applications for the 2018 Mountain Holiday Light Parade are now available at the Williams- Grand Canyon News office and via email.

This year’s theme is “It’s Christmas Time in Williams” and will be held Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. along Historic Route 66 in Williams.

Parade organizers want people to get their creative juices flowing and think about a favorite Christmas memory to recreate on a float with a favorite Christmas song. Family and church members are urged to join in. The Williams Christmas Tree Committee encourages the entire community to get involved.

Last year the parade had a record 30 entries join in the fun.

The committee invites all active and retired military to join this year’s Christmas parade.

“We will salute our local military men and women to serve as this year’s grand marshal,” the committee wrote in a press release.

Parade applications must be turned in by Nov. 12.

Parade entry forms are available at the Williams-Grand Canyon News office, 118 S. 3rd St.

More information on this year’s parade is available from Pimi P.Barrozo-Bennett at pimi.bennett@yahoo.com. Any questions after that date please contact Connie Hiemenz at the Williams-Grand Canyon News at (928) 853-0221 or email at chiemenz@williamsnews.com.