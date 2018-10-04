Historic home owners invited to learn about preservation tips Oct. 9

Own a historic home or building in Williams? Owners of historic homes or building may be eligible for state or national tax programs. Eric Vondy from the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office will be in Williams next week to answer questions about preserving historic homes or buildings. Anyone interested is invited to attend a meeting Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at the City Hall council chambers at 113 1st St. in Williams. Those interested are asked to RSVP at the Williams Public Library at (928)635-2263.