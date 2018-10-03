Williams Fire to host Safety Day Oct. 13

Photo by Wendy Howell.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Fire Department invites residents to the 2018 Community Safety Day Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The event takes place at Fire Station 2, 515 East Rodeo Road in Williams.
Safety Day offers the community the opportunity to meet local firefighters and paramedics.
The goal of the event is to help make residents aware of available resources and help them with preparedness in the event of an emergency
This is an interactive event for the whole family. Free hot dogs will be available along with fire extinguisher demonstrations, fire engine displays, pet safety information, rescue demos and home safety information.
