Orange and black takes over Williams during Homecoming Week

Vikings football players ride a float during the homecoming parade Sept. 27.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: October 3, 2018 2:04 p.m.

    • The city of Williams was orange and black all week as the Williams High School Vikings celebrated homecoming week.

    Festivities kicked off Monday and continued all week with activities such as spirit day, tug o’ war powder puff football, boys’ volleyball, a pep assembly, pyramid building, a barbecue, parade, and bonfire which led up to the homecoming football game Friday night where Williams faced Fredonia.

