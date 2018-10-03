Man breaks into Corral Market in Ash Fork

ASH FORK, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is looking for a man suspected of breaking into an Ash Fork convenience store and stealing from its cash register.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 21, YCSO deputies were dispatched to a business alarm activation at Corral Market/Shell Gas, 67 West Lewis Avenue, Ash Fork.

Though they found an open window at the business, they did not find a suspect, according to a YCSO news release. An employee then arrived, noticed the cash register drawer had been removed and set on the counter, and confirmed the theft of several vendor checks and lottery tickets from the register.

After reviewing security video, a suspect was seen in the store behind the counter just before 1 a.m. and the alarm notification. Only still shots are available from the security camera at this time. However, deputies are working to access the full video file and higher resolution photos, the news release states.

“It appears the male suspect is wearing a shirt with some type of logo or lettering,” said YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. A tip directly to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of this suspect becomes eligible for a cash reward.