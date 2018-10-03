Forest Service hiring for 2019 field season

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The U.S. Forest Service will be accepting applications for 2019 temporary positions for spring and summer jobs in New Mexico, Arizona and Oklahoma from October 1 – 15.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about opportunities in the Southwestern Region, check the Centralized Temporary Hiring Outreach page.

To apply, visit www.USAJOBS.gov and create a profile.

Multiple positions are available and will be filled at various locations within the Southwestern Region’s 11 national forests and three national grasslands. They will hire for positions in administrative support, archaeology, botany, engineering, fire, range, recreation, timber and wildlife.

More information is available about national forests and national grasslands in the agency’s Southwestern Region, by visiting http://www.fs.usda.gov/r3.

The Forest Service is an equal opportunity employer. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.