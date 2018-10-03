Editorial: A winning staff at Williams-Grand Canyon News

There are many good things about the Williams-Grand Canyon News, but one of the best things about our paper is our staff.

Every year the editorial staff receives recognition and awards from our company, Western News and Information (WNI). WNI is a family owned corporation that owns 10 papers in Arizona. During the annual editorial conference, newspapers compete against one another for first, second and third place in various writing and photography categories.

Wendy Howell, our reporter for he Williams News, won first place for best video, news photography and lead writing; second place for sports writing, sports photography and excellence in writing; and third place in headline writing and feature photography.

Erin Ford, our Grand Canyon News reporter, won second place for creativity in writing and feature writing, and third place for sports photography and news photography.

Another publication that is published from the Williams News office is the Navajo-Hopi Observer (NHO), a weekly publication serving Flagstaff and the reservation communities.

NHO editor Katherine Locke won first place in excellence in writing and feature/specialty writing and second place in column/opinion writing.

Our staff is small and we work hard to cover all of the events that are important to the communities we serve. Williams-Grand Canyon News and the Navajo-Hopi Observer are proud of the work of their reporters and editors, and the time and effort put in by them

Our communities can take pride in our award-winning publications. There is nothing better than a staff who enjoys their work and does it well.