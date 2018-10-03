Community calendar: week of Oct. 3

Turkey Shoot fundraiser Oct. 20

The Parks Area Connection and Williams Sprtsmen's Club is hosting a turkey shoot to raise money to rpvide assistance to persons within the greater Parks area affected by personal or community disasters.

The event will be at the Williams Sportsmen's Club Range on SR 64 at 1 p.m. Oct. 20. All caliber rifles allowed. There will be women and youth matches, and an archery shoot. Cost is $5 per match or $20 for five matches. More information is available by calling George Chambers at (254) 652-9688.

High Country Stand Down outreach

The High Country Stand Down will conduct a cold weather surplus gear and clothing distribution for homeless and at-risk veterans. It is provided by local VFW and American Legion posts and the Veterans Administation Department. Distribution takes place Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at American Legion Cordova Post 13, 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 380-6027.

Pickleball changes

Williams Pickleball Club is moving to a new location with new times. Play will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Rodeo Barn, 750 N. Airport Rd. All are welcome.

BINGO Oct. 11 and 25

Williams VFW Post 12128 will host BINGO the second and fourth Thursdays of the month beginning at 4:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Luthern Church. Players must be 18 or older. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Community Safety Day Oct. 13

The Williams Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Community Safety Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the fire station next to the rodeo grounds. Information will be available about preparing for winter and reducing chances of house fires during the colder seasons.

American Legion Auxiliary hosts food, football and fun

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 invites members and guests to enjoy an evening of food, football and fun every Thursday at the American Legion Post, 425 W Grant Avenue in Williams. Each Thursday the post will serve food from 5-8 p.m. Suggested donations is $5, proceeds to benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary and include soups, stew, spaghetti, burgers, dogs, hearty “homemade soups” and more. Football team jerseys encouraged, please come have fun with us.

Williams VFW offering scholarships

Applications for two scholarships offered through VFW Post 12128 are now available at ocal middle and high schools.

"Patriots Pen" is an essay-based scholarship in the amount of $5,000. The contest is available to students in grades six through eight as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why I Honor the American Flag."

"Voice of Democracy is an essay-based scholarship for local high school students in the amount of $30,000. It is available to Ash Fork and Williams high school students as well as home-schooled students. This year's theme is "Why My Vote Matters." The deadline for both contests is Oct. 31. Patriots Pen applications may be picked up at Williams Middle School, Ash Fork Middle School, Heritage School and Maine consolidated School. More information is avilable at (928) 225-0931.

Tickets for VFW Auxiliary gun raffle now available

The Williams VFW Post 12128 auxiliary is raffling off two handguns, two soft cases and a concealed-carry purse. One ticket takes all and only 500 tickets will be sold. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center hosts a movie night every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Tickets for VFW Auxiliary gun raffle now available

The Williams VFW Post 12128 auxiliary is raffling off two handguns, two soft cases and a concealed-carry purse. One ticket takes all and only 500 tickets will be sold. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

Williams Rotary Club Western Auction fundraiser Oct. 27

The Williams Rotary Club will host its 19th annual Western Auction scholarship and projects fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse.

Tickets for the 50/50 Raffle are currently available from Rotary Club Members, sold at one ticket for $5.00 or 5 tickets for $20.00.

Event tickets are $50.00 per person and includes the dinner and entertainment. Discounted tickets are available at four tickets for $175 and eight tickets at $350.



All proceeds from the Western Auction go directly to Student Scholarships and for the youth of the community. More information is available from Allan Duncan at 699-3450.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.