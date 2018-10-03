Be blessed: Blessing of the Animals Oct. 6

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. until noon, St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church will again host the Blessing of the Animals, which coincides with the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi Oct. 4.



During his life, St. Francis, who died October 3, 1226, developed a deep love of nature and animals, and because of this is known as the patron saint of the environment and animals. Each October, all around the world, animals are blessed on or near this feast day.

Last year, over 60 pets came to this event in Williams and received a blessing from three local pastors. Mary Piotrowski from St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, Cozette Riggs from Holiness Congregation Church and Dave Remender from Calvary Chapel will greet the pet owners and each pet. Each animal will receive a blessing and a St. Francis of Assisi medal to be worn on their collar, or clipped to their container.



‘All creatures, great and small’ are welcome at the event, which will be located outside the church at 202 W. Grant Ave., one block south of Route 66 in historic Williams. The entire block in front of the church will be blocked off for the event, and there will be room for trailers for those wishing to bring larger animals to be blessed. Organizers are asking that animals are kept on a leash at all times or contained in a pet carrier or appropriate container. Goldfish to birds to goats to horses are all welcome.