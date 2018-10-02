Voter registration for Nov. 6 General Election closes Oct. 9

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 6, General Election is Oct. 9.

Just 21 percent of all potential voters — only about one in five eligible Arizona voters — helped select the candidates for the 2016 general election according to a report by the Morrison Institute of Public Policy at Arizona State University.

The July 2018 report noted that nearly half (45 percent) of otherwise eligible voters sat out the 2016 general election, elevating Arizona’s low citizen participation to a crisis level.

To register to vote, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day, reside within Coconino County and have no felony convictions, unless civil rights have been restored.

Registered voters who have moved, changed their name or wish to change their political party affiliation must re-register.

Citizens may register to vote online or print off a voter registration application at www.coconino.az.gov/elections. Click on “Voter Registration”. Another option is to go directly to www.servicearizona.com, and click on Voter Registration. This is the same service provider that offers online vehicle registration.

Registration forms are available at the Elections Office at 110 E. Cherry Avenue or the Eastside Elections Office, next to JC Penney at the Flagstaff Mall and area city offices, post offices, Tuba City Elections Office, reservation chapter houses, tribal offices and libraries. For locations of other distribution sites, call the County Elections Office at (928) 679-7860, the Tuba City office at (928) 283-6144 or toll free 800-793-6181.

Citizens may also register to vote in person at one of the three Coconino County Election Offices located at 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff; at the Flagstaff Mall, next to JC Penney; and in the basement of the Tuba City Library, Main Street, Tuba City. These offices will also be open on Oct. 6.

Signed mail-in voter registration forms must be dated no later than Oct. 9 and received in the Elections Office by Oct. 12.

More information is available from the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

Information provided by Coconino County Elections. Wendy Howell contributed to this article.