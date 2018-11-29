Snow in the forecast; download ADOT alerts app for highway conditions

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Snow is in the forecast starting tonight and lasting through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service Flagstaff (NWS), snow will accumulate above 6,000 foot elevation with rain below 5,500 foot beginning Nov. 29.

Additional snow is forecasted for the weekend.

NWS encourages drivers to allow extra travel time on the roads and said some of the worst conditions could occur from Munds Park to Flagstaff to Williams with accumulation of between 3-5 inches of snow. Isolated showers and flurries in the area will last into Saturday, Dec. 1.

ADOT Alerts app

Arizona Department of Transportation is offering a free downloadable app for drivers to keep up with highway conditions affected by snow or icy conditions.

Using geofencing technology, ADOT sends notifications to app users, giving them the opportunity to choose an alternate route or delay their travel plans and avoid sitting in lengthy backups. Road conditions can change quickly when winter weather hits and the ADOT Alerts app provides up-to-the-moment information directly from ADOT’s Traffic Operations Center.

In addition to alerting app users about winter weather, ADOT sends notifications about major, unplanned traffic impacts, like crashes that close highways and holiday travel delays.

To get the most out of ADOT Alerts, users must enable Location Services and Push Notifications. That way, whenever ADOT sends an alert to an area your mobile device is in, it will pop up on your device’s screen immediately with a distinctive alert sound.

ADOT launched the app in November 2017, and it has nearly 50,000 users. The app can be downloaded free of charge in Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Search for “ADOT Alerts” in the respective app store. The app doesn’t require any registration.

More information about the app can be found at ADOTAlerts.com.

Information provided by NWS and ADOT