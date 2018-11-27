Williams High School senior spotlight: Nancy Leon

Nancy Leon is a senior at Williams High School.

Nancy is involved with the Upward Bound program at the school. She is in National Honor Society and is the senior class president.

She just finished as a manager of the football team.

At the high school, Nancy enjoyed her law enforcement class and Mrs. Lee's classes.

She has enjoyed all her teachers but said Mrs. Lee always pushes people to do their best. She said she always encourages students to set goals and follow their dreams.

After graduation, Nancy plans to attend the University of Arizona and study nursing. She would like to be a CRNA.

In the summer, Nancy participated in the Upward Bound program at Northern Arizona University. She said the program taught her a lot about college expectations.

Nancy's favorite memories were traveling with the football team this year, despite the smells.

If she could do a roadtrip she would like to take Paola, Emily, Amaryssa, Joe, Karsten, Luis and Zain.