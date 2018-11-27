Williams 911: week of Nov. 28

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took report of several car burglaries that occurred near Park Way;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated subjects removed per hotel request;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel;

• Officers removed tent of transient camping near Red Roof Inn;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers assisted DPS with finding female lost on I-40 walking;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident on Seventh Street;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to fight on First Street and Route 66, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to suspicious male on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took report of theft possible civil matter on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Edison Avenue, male arrested for assault and threats;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local RV park, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to hold up alarm on Route 66;

• Officers took report of private property hit and run at Car Quest;

• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter unhappy customer;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Hancock Avenue;

• Officers responded to unwanted guest on Route 66;

• Officers took private property accident report at Safeway;

• Officers took lost property report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject removed;

• Officers responded to semi’s parked in red zone at Love’s Travel Stop, gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to barking dog on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers took hit and run private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers arrested a female for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container on Ninth Street and Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to open door on Quarter Horse Avenue;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local RV park, male arrested for assault and disorderly conduct;

• Officers arrested two male for assault and underage consumption on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Fire Department with fire alarm at local hotel;

• Officers took theft report at Polar Express;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Edison Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took report of egg throwing on Second Street;

• Officers responded to fight at Sultana, subjects fled upon arrival;

• Officers responded to trespass and threats on Franklin Avenue, female trespassed;

• Officers conducted welfare check on juvenile per DCS on Edison Avenue, child removed by DCS;

• Officers assisted DPS with wrong way driver on I-40;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to unwanted guest on Route 66, civil matter;

• Officers assisted with Christmas parade;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to coyote acting strange on Rodeo Road, turned over to game and fish;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Oak;

• Officers responded to suspicious persons on Wells Fargo;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took hit and run accident on Fourth Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers took assault report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated subject loud and went inside room upon request;

• Officers responded to males forcing female into car on Route 66, found intoxicated female being put into car by friends and

Officers issued 21 citations and gave out 54 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.