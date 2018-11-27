Williams 911: week of Nov. 21

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers took report of several car burglaries that occurred near Park Way;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, intoxicated subjects removed per hotel request;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel;

• Officers removed tent of transient camping near Red Roof Inn;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers assisted DPS with finding female lost on I-40 walking;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers investigated non injury hit and run accident on Seventh Street;

• Officers arrested a male for driving revoked on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to fight on First Street and Route 66, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to suspicious male on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to reckless driver at local hotel, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to trespass on Route 66;

• Officers dealt with transient on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers confiscated a mandatory insurance suspended plate on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers dealt with transient with mental health issues on Route 66 near Carquest;

• Officers took private property accident report at Clover Shell Stationl

• Officers responded to airplane crash South/West of airport, minor injuries turned over to FAA;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to possible transient sleeping in rodeo barn, barn checked and found secure no transient;

• Officers assisted DPS with felony arrest, stolen vehicle on I-40;

• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with drug arrest on State Route 64;

• Officers took theft report on Seventh Street, property recovered and juveniles found;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue and

Officers issued 8 citations, 3 parking citations and gave out 21 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.