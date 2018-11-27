Vikings volleyball and football bring home regional honors

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Vikings Head Coach Jeff Brownlee and Lady Vikes volleyball coach Connie Stevens were selected as the 1A Region Coaches of the Year for 2018.

Brownlee led the Vikings to the semifinals of the 1A State football championships, and Stevens led the Lady Vikes to the second round of the

state playoffs.

Running back Chance Pearson was selected as the 1A North Player of the Year, and Alex Garret was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Lady Vike Meagan Ford was selected as the 1A Central Defensive Player of the Year.

The Vikings football team filled numerous slots on region teams this year.

The following were selected to the All-Region 1st Team: David Lozano defensive back/placekicker, Mario Vazquez defensive back, Mike Kessler defensive lineman, Luis Lara-Arredondo defensive lineman, Corey Cooper offensive lineman, Xavier Leonet offensive lineman , Zain Grantham punt returner and Alex Garrett running back.

The following were selected to the All-Region 2nd Team: Dorian Ayala defensive lineman, Angel Ayala defensive utlity/flex player, Mario Martinez offensive lineman and Kolby payne quarterback.

Cody Jensen, Nick Gutierrez, William McMenamin, Ceaser Santana and Blake Smith were honorable mentions.

For volleyball, the All-Region 1st Team included: Ashlynn Kennelly hitter/middle blocker, Loren Chism hitter/middle blocker, Bridgette Hernandez setter.

All-Region 2nd team included: Sydnee Mortensen hitter/middle blocker, Maddie Jensen libero and Madi Olson setter.

Ash Fork’s Evelyn Acosta was selected to All-Region 2nd team as hitter/middle blocker.